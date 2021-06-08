Uzoho and Awaziem on Nigeria's preparations ahead of Cameroon friendly

The Super Eagles stars have spoken of their preparation for their encounter against the Indomitable Lions

Francis Uzoho and Chidozie Awaziem have revealed their readiness to give their best when Nigeria take on Cameroon in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Uzoho will be expected to return in goal for the Super Eagles after he was an unused substitute in the first outing against the Indomitable Lions on Friday.

The APOEL goalkeeper has only featured once in Nigeria’s last eight games due to a knee injury and hopes to deliver in Austria.

"If I get the opportunity to start I'm prepared like always, I have been training with the team and I have been training well as well," Uzoho told the Super Eagles media team.

"They should expect my best like I always give whenever I get the opportunity to play, so that's the same thing they should expect from me, nothing else, just my best."

Boavista centre-back Awaziem is also eagerly looking forward to the game and promised to give his all in the encounter.

"It has been a wonderful atmosphere, the camp, everyone is happy together, and we are ready for the second game against Cameroon," Awaziem said.

"Everyone is prepared, everyone is working hard to make sure we get a victory in the next game. Definitely I am well prepared, I'm hoping to have a good game as well to help the team get a victory.

"We also want to win the game because it will help our confidence and it will help the team, it will the help the coach also to build his team and all the players are well prepared for the game."

Awaziem also reflected on his side’s defeat to Cameroon in the first outing and insisted the game served its purpose which to prepare them for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

"It was a good test for us because we have a bigger test ahead of us, so the game was a good test for us but the problem was that we lost the game which we don't like, and which everyone is not happy about,” he added.

Article continues below

"We know we had a good game, everyone gave his best to make sure we could get a victory or a draw but at the end we lost.

"I think it was a good test, we could see the ability of everyone and know how to prepare for the World Cup."

The defender played a key role when Nigeria qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.