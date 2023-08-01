USWNT post worst-ever World Cup group stage points tally after dismal Portugal draw - and will be without star midfielder Rose Lavelle in round of 16

The USWNT posted their worst-ever World Cup group stage points tally after being held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal, and lost Rose Lavelle to suspension.

USWNT held to a 0-0 draw

Advanced to the knockout stage

Will miss Rose Lavelle due to suspension

WHAT HAPPENED? In quest of their third straight World Cup title, the USWNT entered the tournament as one of the favourites. They started the competition on the right note with a victory over Vietnam. However, a toothless performance in front of goal saw them being held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands. They were expected to pull up their socks against the World Cup debutants, Portugal, but another uninspiring performance from Vlatko Andonovski's troops forced them to share the spoils in a stalemate.

They ended their group stage campaign with five points which is the lowest in their World Cup history. However, it was enough to ensure a knock-out berth for themselves after finishing second in Group E behind the Dutch who amassed seven points from three fixtures.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Andonovsky will miss the services of Rose Lavelle in midfield in the round of 16 after she picked up her second caution of the tournament following a challenge on Dolores Silva. Although she did pull out from the challenge it was too late and the referee deemed it to be a bookable offence.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will be back in action on August 6 in Melbourne in a round of 16 clash against the winners of Group G, which is most likely to be Sweden.