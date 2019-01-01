USWNT vs England: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Alex Morgan could net her 100th goal for the USWNT when her side welcome the Lionesses to Nashville on Saturday in the SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. women's national team will meet with in the SheBelievesCup on Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The USWNT opened their tournament with a 2-2 draw against earlier in the week, an opponent they overcame in the final of the 2015 World Cup.

The Lionesses defeated 2-1 in their first game of the tournament and will be eager to challenge the defending tournament and world champions ahead of a crucial World Cup summer in .

Game USWNT vs England Date Saturday, March 2 Time 9:30pm GMT / 4:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Network fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BBC Two and livestreamed on BBC Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC Two BBC Sport Live

Squads & Team

Position USWNT players Goalkeepers Naeher, Franch, Harris Defenders Sonnett, Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Davidson, Short, Dunn, Fox Midfielders Mewis, Sullivan, Ertz, Lavelle, Zerboni Forwards Lloyd, Pugh, Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, McDonald, Press

Becky Sauerbrunn and Lindsey Horan have been sidelined with injury.

Potential USWNT XI: Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn; Heath, Ertz, Lavelle; Press, Morgan, Rapinoe.

Position England players Goalkeepers Bardsley, Earps, Telford Defenders Bonner, Bronze, Daly, Greenwood, Houghton, McManus, Stokes, Williamson Midfielders Carney, Christiansen, Staniforth, Stanway, Walsh Forwards Duggan, Kirby, Mead, Parris, Taylor, Ubogagu, White

Phil Neville has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game.

Potential England XI: Telford; Bronze, Houghton, McManus, Greenwood; Walsh, Christiansen; Parris, Kirby, Carney; White.

& Match Odds

The USWNT are priced at odds of winning 3/10 according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 5/1. A win for England is priced at 10/1.

Match Preview

England currently sit top of the SheBelieves Cup tournament standings after their opening victory over Brazil with three points, while the USWNT are in joint-second place alongside Japan with one point apiece.

The SheBelieves Cup follows a round-robin style with points awarded in the group stage. The formula is three points for a win, one point for a draw, and zero points for a loss. A tie in points will be decided by goal differential.

The USWNT, who have the advantage of home turf, will be aiming to defend their SheBelieves Cup title ahead of preparations for this summer's tournament in France where they will embark on an attempt to secure a second consecutive World Cup victory.

The last four meetings between the USWNT and the Lionesses have ended in 1-0 results, with three of the victories coming for the home side and one win for England. Their most recent meeting came at the 2018 edition of the SheBelieves Cup, as a Karen Bardsley own goal sealed a 1-0 win for the USWNT.

Alex Morgan is on course to score her 100th senior goal for her national side, and sits in seventh place of the USA's all-time goalscoring list. The 29-year-old netted in the opening draw against Japan.

The home side got their 2019 account off to a disappointing start with a 3-1 loss to France. It mirrored the result from four years ago, however, when the USWNT were defeated by Les Bleus in early 2015 – but managed to win the World Cup later that summer.

"Having this disappointing tie right now, all eyes are on England," Morgan said after her side's costly defensive errors against Japan.

"They're a good team defensively. They're very organised. So it will be a tough challenge for us."