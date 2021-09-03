USWNT star Heath signs for Arsenal after leaving Manchester United

The U.S. women's national team forward is returning to the Women's Super League after winning Olympic bronze this summer

Arsenal have completed the signing of U.S. women's national team winger (USWNT) Tobin Heath.

The two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist left Manchester United at the end of last season, having been out injured since January.

She made her return to the pitch with the USWNT in the summer, helping them win bronze at Tokyo 2020, and will now return to England for the new Women's Super League season.

What has been said?

Speaking upon the announcement of Heath's deal, Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "Tobin’s record speaks for itself. She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.

"This is an exciting time for the club, and I’m delighted we could secure Tobin’s signing as we prepare to kick off the new season at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.”

The Gunners take on reigning WSL champions Chelsea this weekend in their first game of the new league campaign.

The one you’ve all been waiting for…



Welcome to The Arsenal, @TobinHeath ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 3, 2021

How long is Heath's contract?

There is no mention from Arsenal about how long Heath will be at the club, which adds a further twist to the rumours in recent months about her future in the NWSL, the top league in the United States.

Racing Louisville own the rights to the winger, having secured them from the Portland Thorns in last year's expansion draft. However, there has been no indication that Heath wants to play in Kentucky.

Reports have instead linked her with a move to San Diego's expansion team, set to enter the NWSL at the beginning of 2022. Casey Stoney, the former Man Utd head coach who Heath spoke so highly of when she joined the club last summer, is in charge of the California side.

How does Heath help Arsenal's title chances?

After a disappointing season last year, Arsenal look capable of challenging for the top prize in the WSL again.

The team has depth at every position as they look to challenge on several fronts, set to progress to the group stages of the UEFA Women's Champions League after a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague in the first leg of their second round qualifying tie.

Heath adds firepower to an attack that already features several international stars in Caitlin Foord, Nikita Parris, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead.

She is a player that can single-handedly change a game with her world-class ability, but she also brings the team a huge personality, being someone who knows what it takes to win the biggest prizes in the game. During her time at Manchester United, the massive impact that had in the dressing room was regularly picked out by team-mates and pundits.

