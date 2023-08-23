'Deep level of misogyny and sexism' - USWNT star Megan Rapinoe slams Luis Rubiales for Jenni Hermoso kiss & 'grabbing his crotch' after Spain's World Cup final victory

Megan Rapinoe has slammed Luis Rubiales, the head of the Spanish Football Federation, for his behaviour after the World Cup final at the weekend.

Spain beat England to win Women's World Cup

Rubiales kissed Barcelona star Jenni Hermoso

Has since apologised for his actions

WHAT HAPPENED? Rubiales was caught on camera kissing Hermoso during the medal presentation after Spain's 1-0 final victory over England, something he has since apologised for. He was also spotted making an obscene gesture from his seat, and Rapinoe has called out his "misogyny".

WHAT THEY SAID: The United States women's national team star told The Atlantic: "It made me think about how much we are required to endure. Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: Some of the players who stood up way back last year (in protest at poor treatment from their federation and their coach) still aren’t on the team. Maybe that was something that galvanized them, but you shouldn’t have to have that.

"There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch. What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain overcame a number of hurdles to become world champions; they managed to win the competition without 12 first-team players, who withdrew themselves from selection in a bid to force the Spanish football federation into action when it comes to the women's game.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Spain will next be in action in September, taking on Sweden to kick off the Nations League.