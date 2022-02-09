USWNT star Horan explains decision to join Lyon and return to France

United States women's national team star Lindsey Horan has explained her decision to join Lyon in January, insisting it was an opportunity she "couldn't refuse".

Lyon announced the signing of Horan on loan from the Portland Thorns until June 2023 last month, with the 27-year-old returning to France for the first time since her departure from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

Horan has enjoyed great success with the Thorns in her homeland over the past six years, winning six trophies including the NWSL title, but did not hesitate when Lyon came calling and has set her sights on Champions League glory.

What's been said?

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a real pleasure," Horan told Lyon's official website.

"When the opportunity arose to play for OL, I couldn't refuse. I wanted a new challenge.

"OL are one of the best clubs, if not the best. I came to grow and help the club, and in particular to win the UWCL, which I have never won."

How did Horan perform on her debut?

Horan came off the bench to make her debut for Lyon in a 1-0 Division 1 Feminine victory over Bordeaux on Sunday.

The 2021 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year helped the French giants grind out an important victory after Eugenie Le Sommer received a red card early in the second half, with Sonia Bompastor's side now three points clear of PSG at the top of the league after 13 games.

"It was a really nice feeling to be able to play my first minutes this Sunday in a Lyon jersey," Horan said of her first run-out for Lyon. "It may not be the start I imagined, playing with 10 against 11. But it was really a good moment."

Horan will be back in contention for a place in Bompastor's squad when Lyon play host to Soyaux-Charente on Friday.

