USWNT, Norway or Japan? The most surprising teams at the Women's World Cup debated on INDIVISA's Table Talk brought to you by Venus

INDIVISA's Table Talk show tackle the most surprising performers - both good and bad - at this summer's tournament so far.

The Women's World Cup may only be a couple of weeks old, but we've already seen plenty of shocks as nations from around the planet look to get their hands on the ultimate prize.

It's not been plain sailing down under for some of the favourites for the trophy, while other less-fancied teams have proved they're not just there to make up the numbers with some brilliant performances.

But which squads have turned in the most surprising displays in Australia and New Zealand so far? Before Germany's stunning elimination in the group stage on Thursday, INDIVISA's Table Talk, brought to you by Venus, discussed some of the highs and lows of the tournament.

Presenter Lauren Colton argues that Japan deserve to be in the conversation after staging a comeback of sorts to breeze into the knockout stages courtesy of three convincing wins, most noticeably a 4-0 thrashing of Spain.

However, the disappointing displays of pre-tournament favourites, the USWNT, have also caught Lauren's eye over the last fortnight, as has the impressive form of Nigeria, who will face England in the last-16 after battling through their group.

Sara Guzo, meanwhile, makes her case for Norway after the Scandinavians only just scraped out of Group A, and also heaps praise on Colombia for their shock victory over giants Germany.

