USWNT star Macario and NXGN winner Dumornay nominated for Ligue 1 awards

U.S. women's national team (USWNT) star Catarina Macario is among the nominees for UNFP Player of the Season trophy, which is given to the top player in the Ligue 1 Femenine.

Macario has starred for Lyon this season, which marks her second for the club since joining from Stanford University.

The 22-year-old attacker has scored 13 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

Who is nominated for the award?

Macario is joined by Kadidiatou Diani, last season's winner, who has continued to shine for Paris Saint-Germain.

Fellow PSG stars Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Grace Geyoro are also among the nominees as is Paris FC's Clara Mateo.

NXGN star up for Young Player award

2022 NXGN winner Melchie Dumornay is also nominated for an award as the Haitian starlet could bring home a trophy of her own.

The Stade de Reims star is nominated for Young Player of the Year, an award that has won by players from PSG on each of the last three occasions it was given.

She's joined by fellow nominees Louna Ribadeira, Kessya Bussy, Laurina Fazer and Naomie Feller.

