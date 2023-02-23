USWNT to face Republic of Ireland in pair of April friendlies as World Cup preparations continue

The U.S. women's national team will host the Republic of Ireland for two friendlies in April as preparations for the World Cup this summer continue.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT will host the Republic of Ireland at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 8 in the first game before the two teams face off three days later at St. Louis SC's CITYPARK. The matches will be the final games for the USWNT players before Vlatko Andonovski selects his 23-player World Cup roster.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT's roster is far from settled as we head into the spring, with Adonovski having several key decisions to make ahead of the World Cup. The USWNT boss will need to make several key cuts in the forward pool, for example, while the U.S. is still looking for a more permanent answer at the No. 6 position.

Even so, the U.S. recently won the SheBelieves Cup once again, topping Canada, Japan and Brazil en route to another trophy.

WHAT WAS SAID?: “Ireland is a highly motivated, hard-working team that has talented players with big hearts who I know are really excited to be representing their country in a World Cup,” said Andonovski. “The two games will be a great test at a crucial time in our team’s run to the World Cup.

"While there will be plenty of league games for us to watch after April, these will be the final matches for our players with the National Team before we have to pick the World Cup roster, so they will carry that importance.”

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? Many of the players will be in better match shape by the time those friendiles roll around, as the NWSL season will have already started.