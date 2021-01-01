USWNT and Man Utd star Heath returns to U.S. after suffering injury setback

The 32-year-old winger is now a serious doubt to be fit enough to make the U.S. Olympic squad

Tobin Heath has returned to the United States after suffering an injury setback, Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney has confirmed.

Heath has been sidelined since January with an ankle injury, but Stoney said the U.S. national team winger has now suffered a knee complaint.

The setback leaves Heath in a race against time to be fit for the Olympics, which start in July.

What was said?

"Unfortunately Tobin picked up a knee injury, so she's had a bit of a setback," Stoney told Man Utd's Twitter account.

"She's actually gone back to the U.S. to do her rehab to give her every opportunity to try and be fit for the Olympics."

Heath's impact on Man Utd

Heath had a major impact during her time at Man Utd after joining the club through the end of the season along with fellow USWNT star Christen Press.

In eight league matches, Heath scored four goals and added two assists, as the Red Devils won seven and drew one of those games.

United were early-season challengers for the WSL title, though they have fallen off the pace in recent months and are now in fourth place.

Will Heath be fit for the Olympics?

The 32-year-old was already in doubt for the Tokyo games and now her status is even more in question after her latest injury.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has said he will name his 18-player roster in mid-June following the team's three matches in the Tournament of Nations.

Should Heath not be fit for the Tournament of Nations, it appears unlikely she would be named to the roster for the Olympics.

