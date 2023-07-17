USMNT star Yunus Musah agrees personal terms with AC Milan as Valencia set price for midfielder transfer

United States international Yunus Musah has reportedly agreed terms with AC Milan and is now waiting on his price tag at Valencia to be met.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old midfielder is readying himself for a transfer that will see him reunited with fellow countryman Christian Pulisic at San Siro. Milan have made Musah another top target, but they are yet to get a deal over the line.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Musah’s contract in Italy is all lined up. He will reportedly sign a deal worth €2 million a year, with Milan now working on reaching a compromise with Valencia regarding the fee that must change hands.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Valencia are said to be demanding €25m (£21m/$28m) for Musah, while Milan are reluctant to spend any more than €20m (£17m/$22m). The Serie A giants are hoping that an agreement can be reached at around the €18m (£15m/$20m) mark, allowing everybody to walk away happy.

WHAT NEXT? Musah, who spent time in Arsenal’s academy system as a youngster, is an Italian passport holder so will not fill a non-EU spot in Milan’s plans. If he does complete a switch to Italy, then a four-year stint in Spain that delivered 108 senior appearances and five goals for Valencia will be brought to a close.