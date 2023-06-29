USMNT to face Uzbekistan and Oman in first games since Gregg Berhalter's return as head coach

The United States men's national team will face Uzbekistan and Oman in their first games since Gregg Berhalter's return.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT have confirmed that they will take on both Uzbekistan and Oman in September. The first game will take place on September 9, with the latter to be played three days later, and they will make the first fixtures under the management of Berhalter since his return to the USMNT fold. He is set to take over after the Gold Cup concludes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Asian sides have qualified for the 2023 Asian Cup and are preparing for the tournament by lining up warm-up friendlies. They will each travel to the US; the Uzbekistan fixture will be played in St Louis, while the Oman game will happen in Minnesota.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Berhalter said, per US Soccer: “We are very intentional and committed to presenting different challenges to our team during the next three years as we continue to develop the program.

“Uzbekistan and Oman are first-time opponents for us and both are preparing for the AFC Asian Cup, so we expect them to be good tests. We look forward to visiting two excellent soccer facilities and performing in front of the fantastic supporters in St. Louis and the Twin Cities.”

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT play Trinidad and Tobago on Monday in their second Gold Cup group game, having drawn their opener with Jamaica.