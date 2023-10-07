USMNT stars Tim Weah and Weston McKennie impress Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus beat Torino

Massimiliano Allegri praised the performances of USMNT stars Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie as Juventus beat local rivals Torino 2-0.

Allegri pleased with USMNT duo

Weah and McKennie played full 90

Juventus beat Torino 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Second-half goals from Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik secured the local bragging rights on Saturday as Juventus made the most of Inter's slip-up against Bologna earlier in the day. However, head coach Allegri was also impressed by his American duo.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Weah had a good performance as a full-back, he's someone who pushes," Allegri said after the match. "McKennie was also good at covering him, they played a good game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah made only his second start of the Serie A season following his summer move from Lille. Though an attacker by trade, Allegri has been using him as a wing-back. McKennie spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds, but has returned to Turin and is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH AND MCKENNIE? Both Weah and McKennie will report for international duty next week when the USMNT take on Germany and Ghana in friendly matches.