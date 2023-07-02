USMNT star Tim Weah tells Juventus his best position & explains why he completed €12m transfer to Serie A

Tim Weah has informed Juventus of his preferred position and explained why a €12 million (£10m/$13m) transfer to Italy has been put in place.

Reputation forged as a winger

Has also operated as a full-back

Excited by a new challenge in Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has linked up with the Serie A giants on a five-year contract after bringing a stint in France with Lille to a close. The 23-year-old – who is the son of AC Milan legend and former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah – will offer useful versatility to the Juve cause. He forged his reputation as an exciting winger, but has shown that he can defend as well and believes his best role now combines those two skill sets.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Juve’s official website, Weah has said of his ideal position: “I am a really intense player, I love to make runs, cross and deliver, so with the teammates that I have, hopefully I can benefit from that, help those guys score goals and play beautiful football. Personally, I’m a workhorse, I work for the team and hopefully the fans will appreciate my hard work.

“I definitely have a preferred position, it would have to be wing-back, and that’s probably where I’ll play here. I’m super excited. It’s a new position for me, but it’s something that I like. Having experience of playing striker on the wing, I think that benefits me a lot. Wherever the coach needs me and the team needs help, I am happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah had been in France since linking up with Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy in 2014 and has said of the reasons for taking on a new challenge in Italy: “I’m excited, honoured, blessed, it’s a childhood dream. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the, so I’m super proud to be Bianconeri. Just everything about the club, the history, the players, the coaching staff and the belief that everyone had in me. I feel at home here.

"The fans, as you saw they came and supported me at the medical. I’m just happy and excited to get started. The history of my family and my dad playing for Milan, that in itself is huge, and now his son gets the opportunity to be in Serie A and play for one of the greatest clubs. It’s wonderful. It’s one of his favourite clubs, he supports Juventus, he’s crazy about them, so it really made the choice easy for me.”

WHAT NEXT? Weah – who has also spent time on loan at Scottish giants Celtic – has made over 100 appearances at club level in his career to date and, having graced the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, is up to 31 caps for his country.