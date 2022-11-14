USMNT teenager Yunus Musah claims he's not nervous for first World Cup

United States men's national team midfielder Yunus Musah said he has no fear about the upcoming World Cup in Qatar despite his inexperience.

Musah is 19 years old

Valencia star could still start for USMNT

Said he's more excited than nervous

WHAT HAPPENED? Musah told Valencia's official website that the World Cup stage would not intimidate him, even though he's made just 19 career senior appearances with the USMNT. He said he's confident his ability to drive the ball upfield will be an asset to his country, and manager Gregg Berhalter is likely to give him significant playing time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Rather than being nervous, I am very happy to have this great opportunity to play in a World Cup," he said. "A lot of great players haven't been able to play in one. I'm happier than nervous.

"I didn't think that it would come around so quickly. I'm only 19 years old and I'm getting to play in a World Cup. I am very excited about it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah returned from a minor groin injury in October after a month on the sidelines. He's now ready to be a dynamic force for the Stars and Stripes in Qatar alongside midfielders Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Injury fears emerged earlier this year.

But Musah is good to go now!

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The Americans will meet England, Wales and Iran in Group B at the World Cup, hoping to advance to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014. They missed the tournament entirely in 2018.