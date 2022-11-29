USMNT starting lineup vs Iran: Josh Sargent returns while Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson benched again

Josh Sargent has returned to the United States men's national team lineup, but Gio Reyna and Brendan Aaronson have been left on the bench on Tuesday.

Sargent starts at striker

Five-man defense chosen

Reyna, Aaronson snubbed for Tim Weah

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter has altered his formation in an apparent effort to unlock Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest as attacking wing-backs, but the shift has done nothing to improve the roles of Reyna and Aaronson, who have been benched for a third straight match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT's midfield remains the same, while Christian Pulisic and Weah will play on the wings in support of Sargent.

USMNT XI TO FACE IRAN: Turner; Robinson, Zimmerman, Ream, Carter-Vickers, Dest; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Sargent, Weah.