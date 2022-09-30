USMNT stars Weah, Robinson & Musah returning to fitness in time for World Cup

Team USA is getting a huge boost ahead of the World Cup as key players are returning to match fitness just in time for the tournament in November.

All three missed the September window

Expected to return to action soon

Are possible World Cup starters for USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? Injured USMNT stars Tim Weah (thigh), Antonee Robinson (ankle) and Yunus Musah (groin) have all returned to training with their respective clubs in recent days and could potentially be back in action as domestic competitions resume following the September international break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lille manager Paulo Fonseca said that Weah could be available this Sunday when Les Dogues visit Lorient in Ligue 1, while Robinson posted pictures of himself training with Fulham. Valencia's official account also published an image of Musah taking part in a practice session this week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Absent from Team USA's last pre-World Cup friendlies, against Japan and Saudia Arabia, all three are projected to start for the team in Qatar. Head coach Gregg Berhalter hinted as much by saying "we're missing five starters" in the September camp.

DID YOU KNOW? Robinson (479) and Musah (422) are among the American players with the most minutes in Europe so far this season. Weah has yet to debut in the 2022/23 campaign.

THE VERDICT: The U.S. left plenty to be desired during their recent performances against Japan and Saudi Arabia, which provided further proof of just how important Robinson, Musah and Weah are for the team. Having all three fit and ready in time for the World Cup will be crucial for the USMNT's chances in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH, ROBINSON & MUSAH? Domestic leagues are entering their final full month of competition before the World Cup, and all three will be looking to get back to playing regularly and getting match fit in time for November's tournament.