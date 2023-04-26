USMNT star Weston McKennie issues statement after criticism of Leeds from his friend on social media

USMNT and Leeds midfielder Weston McKennie has issued a statement explaining the comments made by friend Diego Mendoza criticising the club.

McKennie has had underwhelming Leeds spell

Friend Mendoza criticised club online

Clarified that comments "didn't come from me"

WHAT HAPPENED? Mendoza, whose friendship with McKennie has been discussed on the ChumChat YouTube channel, took to Twitter on Monday to host a Space offering listeners his thoughts on Leeds' current situation. While there are no clips from the live recording, it has been widely reported that Mendoza criticised the club and Whites star Marc Roca, while also claiming that McKennie putting in effort "isn't really his style".

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite taking no part in the controversial comments himself, the USMNT midfielder took to Instagram to address the situation, explaining: "I just wanted to clarify that things said yesterday have not come from me. When people you know look to defend you, they generally do it from a place of love but if I have something I want to say It will come directly from me. As always the support in Elland Road yesterday was amazing. Lets fight together for the next 5 games and keep this club where it belongs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Such noise off the pitch was the worst possible preparation for Tuesday's relegation six-pointer against Leicester, where a late Jamie Vardy goal meant the points were shared. The 1-1 draw was a result that didn't help out either side, as Leeds extended their winless run to four Premier League games. McKennie, meanwhile, faces an uncertain future at the club, with Mendoza's words about "effort" ringing true after some forgettable performances for the Whites in recent matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Now just two points off the drop having played a game more than 18th-placed Everton, Leeds face a crunch fixture against Bournemouth on Sunday, who are just one place and three points above them in the Premier League table.