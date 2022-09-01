USMNT star Dest leaves Barcelona to join AC Milan on loan

U.S. men's national team star Sergino Dest has joined AC Milan on loan from Barcelona, the Italian club announced.

Moves on initial loan with option to buy

Expected to start following injury to Florenzi

Will still get Champions League time ahead of World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Dest has officially left Barcelona, at least temporarily, after reportedly falling out of Xavi's plans. The deal is an initial season-loan loan with AC Milan holding a reported €20 million option to buy next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest will now join an AC Milan team that is coming off a Serie A title, with the club set to face Chelsea, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The move gives Dest a path to regular first-team minutes for one of the world's top clubs ahead of the World Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Dest had reportedly fallen out of Xavi's plans...

But should be vital after Alessandro Florenzi went down with an injury.

THE VERDICT: By joining AC Milan, Dest leaves one European mega-club for another, having fallen out of favour for the Catalan giants. AC Milan represent a much-needed change of scenery for a 21-year-old defender who can benefit from some time in the Italian school of defending.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? It remains to be seen when Dest could make his debut, but AC Milan will already be looking ahead to a clash with rivals Inter this weekend. After that, the club will travel to Austria to face RB Salzburg in their Champions League opener.