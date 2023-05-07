USMNT star Ricardo Pepi emulates Luis Suarez but 12th goal of the season not enough to save Groningen from relegation

United States international forward Ricardo Pepi has emulated the efforts of Luis Suarez at Groningen, but has also suffered relegation.

Striker on target again in Eredivisie

15 goal involvements for the season

Where will he be playing in 2023-24?

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented 20-year-old has spent most of the 2022-23 campaign on loan in the Netherlands. He has enjoyed a productive time while gracing an Eredivisie stage, with a goal against Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday taking him to 12 for the season. With three assists added to his tally, Pepi has become the first player since former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Suarez to register 15 goal involvements in a single season for Groningen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While that record should be a source of pride for Pepi, as he seeks to keep himself in contention for further USMNT call-ups, he has been unable to prevent Groningen from slipping out of the Dutch top-flight.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen what the 2023-24 season will have in store for Pepi, with the youngster still tied to a contract at Bundesliga outfit Augsburg – with that deal due to run until 2026.