USMNT star Pulisic picks which FIFA 22 rating he wants to be higher

Christian Pulisic has been casting an eye over his Next Generation card in FIFA 22, with the Chelsea and USMNT star of the opinion that a few of his numbers should be a little higher.

The 23-year-old is being recognised as a star of the present and future, with an overall rating of 83, but there are areas of his game that he admits can be improved.

He is happy with his ranking, which continues to head in the right direction, but feels EA Sports has marked him down in categories that he wants to prove a point in.

Which FIFA 22 rating does Pulisic want to improve?

When clear of niggling injuries, the American forward has shown across two-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge that he is a force to be reckoned with on Premier League and Champions League stages.

He has an English top-flight hat-trick to his name, while the target has been found on 19 occasions through 83 appearances in all competitions.

While he clearly knows his way to the back of the net, Pulisic has only been given a 72 shooting rating on FIFA.

He is a little disappointed with that, telling the Premier League’s official YouTube channel: “I think there is definitely room to improve there. I have scored some nice goals.”

Pulisic added on his jumping rating of 79, as someone who can dunk a basketball: “I think it should be a bit higher. Growing up in the States, I played every sport and I think that helps in my all-round athleticism.”

Another area that Pulisic feels he has been unfairly overlooked in is the defensive department, where he scores just 38.

He said of that score, as he forms part of a Chelsea side that is expected to defend from the front under Thomas Tuchel: “I think I do pretty well defensively. As an attacking player it’s normal, but it could be higher. Our team, everyone defends very well. That seems a bit low.”

Pulisic went on to say of his lowly 60 physical rating: “That is low. I’m not the biggest guy, maybe I need to get in the gym a bit more. I think I have a low centre of gravity and am hard to knock off, the ball but maybe I need to get my arms a bit bigger.”

Which FIFA 22 ratings is Pulisic happy with?

A man that joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 believes certain qualities in his game have been recognised in the latest FIFA offering, with speed an obvious strength.

He said of his 90 rating in the pace department: “I’m not mad about that at all.”

Quizzed on whether he could beat 91-rated team-mate Timo Werner in a race, Pulisic added: “I never like to doubt myself. I think it would be close, but to be honest Timo is fast.”

Another high score comes in the dribbling department, where the U.S. international is given a mark of 87.

He said of his creative ability: “I think that’s one of my biggest strengths. We could try and get it to 90, but I’ll take that.”

On his 75 passing score, Pulisic went on to say: “We’ll take it. Maybe I need to show them some more flashy passes. Maybe I’m too simple, I need to no-look and stuff like that.”

Overall, Pulisic is pleased with his FIFA 22 card, but is eager to reiterate that there is one area that he would like to see improve dramatically in the coming years.

Article continues below

He said: “I think I would change shooting and bump that way up. They went a bit high with the dribbling and pace and then low with the shooting!”

Chelsea, with just one win from their last four games across Premier League and Champions League competition, will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to Leeds.

Further reading