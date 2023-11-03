A big-time move! USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso set for big transatlantic transfer to La Liga side Real Betis in January

USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso is being lined up by La Liga side Real Betis for a January move.

Johnny set for La Liga move

Real Betis lining up January transfer

Another USMNT midfielder in Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic report that the 22-year-old midfielder is being chased by Real Betis, with a reported fee of up to €8million (£7m/$9m) on the table to be paid to his current club, Brazilian side Internacional.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Johnny would join the plethora of USMNT midfielders in Europe, alongside the likes of Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Brenden and Paxten Aaronson as well as fellow La Liga player Luca De La Torre.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JOHNNY? Internacional take on Cruzeiro on Sunday, November 5 in league action.