Weston McKennie was forced out of Tuesday's clash with Villarreal as the U.S. men's national team midfielder hobbled off injured in the game's waning moments.

The midfielder was injured on a tackle from Pervis Estupinan, with McKennie going down clutching his ankle as Juve settled for a 1-1 draw.

After a visit from the medical team, McKennie hobbled off with the assistance of trainers as he was replaced by Denis Zakaria.

McKennie has been a massive presence for Juventus in recent weeks, becoming an indispensable part of the team's midfield.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri recently said McKennie offers qualities to Juventus that "other midfielders don’t", further highlighting his importance to the team.

The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four goals.

