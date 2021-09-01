USMNT international Carter-Vickers 'desperate to get going' after joining Celtic from Tottenham

The 23-year-old will spend the season in the Scottish top-flight and could join in a permanent deal next summer

Cameron Carter-Vickers says he is excited to start playing again after joining Celtic from Tottenham.

The Scottish side confirmed the arrival of the centre-back on loan with an option to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Carter-Vickers, 23, has made only five senior appearances for Tottenham and although he started their Europa Conference League qualifying defeat to Pacos de Ferreira, he has not been in the squad since.

What has been said?

The United States international hopes to gain regular playing time this term after making the seventh loan move of his career in the deadline day switch to the Premiership.

"I am absolutely delighted to agree this move to Celtic, it is a really exciting opportunity for me and I am desperate to meet my new team-mates and get going for the season ahead," he told Celtic's website.

"I know I am going to a huge Club which means so much to so many people and I will be doing all I can to bring our fans the success which their support deserves."

Who else has Carter-Vickers played for?

The Southend-born defender came through Tottenham's youth academy after joining at the age of 11.

He made his first-team debut in September 2016 as they beat Gillingham 5-0 in the EFL Cup.

He was included in the starting XI again in the following round as they lost 2-1 to Liverpool and went on to feature twice in the FA Cup that season.

Carter-Vickers was then sent out on loan to Sheffield United in 2017 but left in January to finish the season at Ipswich.

That was followed by temporary spells at Swansea, Stoke and Luton before he spent last season back in the Championship with Bournemouth.

What about his USMNT record?

Carter-Vickers is eligible to play for the United States through his father.

Article continues below

He represented the country at Under 18, U20 and U23 level before making his senior debut in a friendly against Portugal in 2017.

He has since featured eight times for the USMNT, with his last appearance coming in a friendly against Jamaica in 2019.

