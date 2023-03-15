USMNT interim manager Anthony Hudson defends Gio Reyna as a 'good guy' amid family scandal

Interim United States men's national team coach Anthony Hudson said he has no issue welcoming "good guy" Gio Reyna back into the squad.

Reyna reputation harmed by family scandal

Parents found to have meddled in U.S. Soccer affairs

But named to USMNT's latest squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The release of a report that found Gio Reyna's family acted inappropriately for many years in trying to secure advantages for him threatened to make the winger a pariah. However, the USMNT will not prevent him from playing with the Stars and Stripes regardless of how awkward his return might be for other players.

Reyna was named in the USMNT's Nations League squad on Wednesday, and Hudson defended his character when making the announcement.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As I’ve said before, the situation during the World Cup was handled as a group, there was a positive response from the player, and we all moved forward," Hudson said in a U.S. Soccer Q&A. "Clearly it became a bit more complex in the months since the World Cup, but as far as we’re concerned Gio is a part of our program.

"He’s a good guy and a top talent and he is evaluated like any other player. We made the roster decisions based on what gives the team the best opportunity to win these games, and we brought him in because we think he can help us do that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is no doubting Reyna's natural talent. He's scored three times - all in the 78th minute or later - for his club since the World Cup despite receiving limited playing time. But he will also need to prove his maturity and convince teammates he can be trusted.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? Before the international break, Reyna could feature for Dortmund against Koln in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

