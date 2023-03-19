USMNT target Folarin Balogun enters Ligue 1 history books as Arsenal loanee's red-hot form for Reims continues

Folarin Balogun became the youngest player to score at least 17 goals in his first Ligue 1 season since 1956 after his goal for Reims on Sunday.

Balogun scored for Reims against Marseille

Best debut season in Ligue 1 for 67 years

Striker wanted by USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker struck against Marseille to score his 17th Ligue 1 goal since joining on loan from Arsenal. The last player to score as many in his first season in the French top-flight was Hassan Akesbi for Nimes 67 years ago. Furthermore, Glenn Hoddle is the only English player to score more in a single campaign in Ligue 1, having netted 18 for Monaco in 1988-89.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old is enjoying a spectacular season with Reims, needing just 27 matches in the French league to reach this tally. His latest display may enhance his chances of being named in the United States national team. The New York-born attacker suggested he is frustrated by his omission from the England squad and could opt to represent the USMNT at senior level.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After the clash against Marseille, Balogun will join up with the England Under-21s for their upcoming clashes against France and Croatia.