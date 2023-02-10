USMNT star Christian Pulisic tops Chelsea for sale list as Premier League giants plan summer clearout

Christian Pulisic reportedly tops Chelsea’s for sale list, with the United States international set to lead a mass exodus.

Blues have been busy bolstering their ranks

Now need to start trimming their squad

A number of players available in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have invested heavily in recent transfer windows, with Todd Boehly and the Stamford Bridge board splashing out around £600 million ($726m) on fresh faces, and Graham Potter finds himself working with a bloated squad as a result.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A number of players will now be made available by the Premier League heavyweights in the next transfer market, with ESPN reporting that USMNT star Pulisic will lead the clearout. The American forward has seen injury and fierce competition for places restrict him to just 21 appearances and one goal this season. He is tied to a contract through to 2024, but no extension talks are planned and Chelsea will listen to offers for the 24-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues are also willing to part with Hakim Ziyech, who came close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in January, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is surplus to requirements. The likes of Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Callum Hudson-Odoi may also be allowed to move on.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will also look to cut their losses on Romelu Lukaku over the summer, having allowed him to spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Inter, while there is uncertainty as to whether N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount will agree to sign new contracts in west London.