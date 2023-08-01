USMNT star Brenden Aaronson sent 'physicality' warning by Union Berlin chief following his loan move from Leeds United

Brenden Aaronson has been told that he needs to work on his “physicality” after leaving Leeds for a loan spell at Union Berlin.

Midfielder spent last season in England

Suffered relegation out of the Premier League

New challenge being faced in the Bundesliga

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has been on the move again this summer after just one season at Elland Road. His debut campaign in England delivered relegation out of the Premier League, with just one goal and three assists recorded through 40 appearances in all competitions. The USMNT star is now in Germany, with a team that will be playing Champions League football in 2023-24, but he has been told to raise certain areas of his game during an initial 12-month stint in the Bundesliga.

WHAT THEY SAID: Union Berlin managing director of sport, Oliver Ruhnert, has told Kicker of Aaronson: “He still has to work on his physicality.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson struggled to get to grips with the pace and power of the Premier League following his £25 million ($32m) transfer to Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022, with the plan being to get his career back on track as obvious potential in his game is unlocked.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Aaronson will ever grace English football again, having triggered a relegation exit clause in his Leeds deal, with the 22-year-old eager to find the kind of form that will allow him to add to the 32 caps that he has already earned for his country.