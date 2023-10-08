USMNT call up 23 players for Olympics training camp ahead of games against Mexico and Japan

United States U-23 head coach Marko Mitrovic has named 23 players for a training camp to start their preparation for the Paris Olympics 2024.

USMNT manager names squad

Training camp taking place this month

Games coming against Mexico and Japan

WHAT HAPPENED? Mitrovic, who joined the US U23 side as their head coach last month, will conduct the training camp in Phoenix, Arizona. They will also play two friendly games against Japan and Mexico later this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For Men's soccer, International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules state that only players under the age of 23 are allowed to compete, with a maximum of three over-23 players permitted in each squad. For the 2024 Olympics, players born on or after January 2021 will be permitted to take part in the competition. The USMNT qualified for the Olympics after a gap of 16 years, when they defeated Honduras 3-0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

USMNT SQUAD IN FULL

GOALKEEPERS: Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire FC; Naperville, Ill.), John Pulskamp (Sporting KC; Bakersfield, Calif.), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Mo.)

Article continues below

DEFENDERS: Maximilian Dietz (SpVgg Greuther Furth/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo/BEL; Fort Worth, Texas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Jonathan Tomkinson (Bradford City/ENG; Plano, Texas), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.)

MIDFIELDERS: Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Medford, N.J.), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, N.C.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, N.Y.), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; Ft Lauderdale, Fla.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska)

FORWARDS: Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wisc.), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; Eden, Utah), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas; Abilene, Texas), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Neb.), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis City SC; Savannah, Ga.)

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mitrovic's side are set to face Mexico on October 11 before taking on Japan in a second friendly game on October 17.