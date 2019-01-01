USA vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The USMNT will attempt to gain some positive momentum before they begin their Concacaf Nations League campaign in October as they play host to Uruguay on Tuesday.
Gregg Berhalter’s side turned in a wretched display against Mexico on Friday as they slipped to an embarrassing 3-0 loss.
It will tackle a Uruguay team without some of their leading stars, but with a new generation hungry to continue their tradition of strong performances at international level.
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be available to view on television or via a live stream.
Squads & Team News
Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, John Brooks, Alfredo Morales and Sean Johnson all returned to their respective clubs after the Mexico match. The USMNT was already without a handful of players, including Tim Weah.
Berhalter has said that San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill will get the start on Tuesday.
Possible USMNT starting XI: Guzan; Lima, Zimmerman, Long, Dest; Lletget, Yueill, McKennie; Morris, Sargent, Boyd
Uruguay has been forced to do without injured offensive duo Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani for this trip, though both are expected to return to action for their clubs at the weekend. Gaston Pereiro is out with a collarbone fracture.
Cristhian Stuani has been left out for personal reasons, while Diego Godin and Nicolas Lodeiro are not in the squad.
Possible Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Caceres, Coates, Gimenez, Laxalt; Di Pascua; Rodriguez, Vecino, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta; Gomez
Match Preview
The USA take on Uruguay in St. Louis on Tuesday, with the job of rebuilding their reputation after an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Mexico on Friday.
In the build-up to that match, the staff variously spoke of gaining revenge or, at least, proving that lessons from the summer’s Gold Cup final loss to the same opponent had been learned. Instead, the team only succeeded in proving the converse as they were comprehensively outplayed by a superior opponent.
Despite the loss, head coach Gregg Berhalter was unmoved by criticism of his desire to see the team playing a passing game from front to back.
“First of all, I wouldn’t get caught up on playing from behind,” he told the media before doubling down on the style he wishes his side to employ. “We want to be able to break lines, we want to open up and disorganize the opponent. It was a huge emphasis against Mexico in that game to show the guys they can do that, be brave against a high-pressing team and you can succeed.
“In terms of international soccer, it’s really a young group. You’re talking about a number of young players that could easily be the core of this team for eight years.
“They are intelligent players, technically good players, and we’re going to develop and we’re going to keep developing.”
With an average age of just 24 in the starting XI on Friday, the US did indeed boast a young side, though changes will be made ahead of a match against Uruguay, who have historically earned a reputation as the game’s great pragmatists.
True to form, even without a raft of star players, Uruguay managed to get the job done Friday when they faced Costa Rica, with a last-minute strike from Jonathan Rodriguez sealing victory in a closely fought match.
The South American team, which is building for its own World Cup qualification series, will pose a very different challenge to Mexico and is liable to lie deep and defend doggedly before launching forward.
It promises to be an interesting challenge for both teams, though in the context of the game, the outcome appears to be more important for the hosts.