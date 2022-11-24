Uruguay vs South Korea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Uruguay against South Korea on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Uruguay begin their 2022 World Cup campaign in Group H with an encounter against South Korea at the Education City Stadium on Thursday.

The South American nation have been in good form heading into the tournament as they have triumphed on seven occasions out of nine since January 2022. They have conceded just twice in these nine games which shows that they are a difficult nut to crack at the back.

Meanwhile, South Korea are also unbeaten in their last six matches and manager Paulo Bento will hope that his ace Son Heung-min fires right from the start to keep Uruguay's defence on their toes. They are also known for discipline at the back as they shipped just three goals in 10 matches during the qualification stage.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.

Uruguay vs South Korea date & kick-off time

Game: Uruguay vs South Korea Date: November 24, 2022 Kick-off: 8 am ET / 1 pm GMT / 3 pm CAT / 6:30 pm IST Venue: Education City Stadium, Qatar Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Voot Select or JioCinema.

In Africa viewers can watch or stream the action on SuperSport.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Uruguay squad & team news

Uruguay will miss the services of Ronald Araujo at the back. He will be replaced by Diego Godin at the heart of defence. Apart from the Barcelona centre back, everyone is fit and available for selection.

Diego Alonso might set up his side in a 4-3-3 formation which will see Giorgian de Arrascaeta lead the lines along with Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De Arrascaeta, L Suarez, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers Muslera, Sosa, Rochet Defenders Gimenez, Godin, Araujo, Varela, Olivera, Vina, Coates, Caceres, Rodriguez. Midfielders Vecino, Bentancur, Cruz, Torreira, Valverde, Ugarte. Forwards Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez, Gomez, Torres, Cavani, Canobbio, Arrascaeta.

South Korea squad and team news

Bento have a fully fit squad to pick from. However, all eyes will be on Son as there are ample questions about his fitness and preparation following facial surgery.

South Korea possible XI: Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo