'Upamecano cannot be a leader' - Young defender will need support at Bayern Munich, says Badstuber

The former Allianz Arena favourite says the RB Leipzig star is "too calm" to dominate Hansi Flick's defensive line

Dayot Upamecano "cannot be a leader" according to Holger Badstuber, who says the young defender will need support at Bayern Munich.

Upamecano will bring his impressive four-year spell at RB Leipzig to an end when he moves to Allianz Arena this summer.

Bayern saw off competition from a host of top European clubs to broker a €42.5 million (£36m/$50m) deal for the Frenchman, but Badstuber has moved to temper expectations surrounding the centre-back.

What's been said?

"Such a young player does not come to Bayern and is the leader. I do not hear him. You cannot be a leader if you are so calm," the former Bayern star, who currently plies his trade at Stuttgart, told BILD. "You have to direct, give instructions. I see Lucas Hernandez there!"

Why did Bayern target Upamecano?

Upamecano has proved himself as one of the most talented young defenders in the game during his time at Leipzig, helping the club emerge as a major force in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Bayern were among those to take notice of his stellar performances, and they stole a march on their rivals by landing his signature outside the transfer window.

Upamecano will reinforce the treble winners' back-line as they prepare for the departure of David Alaba, who has announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the season.

Bayern will hope Upamecano can fill the boots of the Austrian as they bid to continue their dominance on domestic and European fronts.

Upamecano's record at Leipzig

Upamecano has racked up 145 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig since making his debut for the Saxony-based outfit in 2017. 32 of those outings have come in the 2020-21 campaign.

What's next?

Upamecano will come up against his employers-to-be when Leipzig welcome Bayern to Red Bull Arena after the international break. Julian Nagelsmann's side can move to within a point of the Bundesliga leaders if they pick up a home win, with seven games to play afterwards.

