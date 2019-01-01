Unstoppable! Tammy Abraham equals Lampard’s nine-year Chelsea record

The 21-year-old becomes the first Englishman to get at least two goals in consecutive English top-flight fixtures for the Blues in over nine years

Tammy Abraham’s brace against in ’s 2-2 draw on Saturday means he becomes the first Englishman to score at least two goals in consecutive Premier League game for the Blues.

Frank Lampard’s men were heading for victory against the Blades thanks to Abraham’s first-half goals, but the visitors clawed back through Callum Robinson and Kurt Zouma’s late own goal.

After a defensive mistake at the back, the ball falls to Tammy, who sticks it in the bottom left corner! Brilliant again from the Academy graduate! 👌#CHESHU pic.twitter.com/8wVG51pqNX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2019

Thanks to his heroics, the Anglo-Nigerian, who has now scored four goals in four Premier League appearances, now takes his place in Chelsea history books alongside club legend Lampard, who achieved the feat in 2010.

2 - Tammy Abraham is the first Englishman to score at least two goals in consecutive Premier League appearances for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in January 2010. Impression. pic.twitter.com/jUAcOvYNkW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

He was replaced after 84 minutes for 18-year-old Billy Gilmour, who was making his first senior appearance.



The 21-year-old seems to have found his rhythm after a shaky start at Stamford Bridge, which led to fans questioning his ability to be Chelsea’s number nine.

He joined the Blues as a youngster in 2004 and has spent time on loan at , and .

Lampard’s men are ninth in the English elite division log with five points from four games and they travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break.