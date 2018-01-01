Unlucky Tottenham deserve a trophy, says Son

Bad luck is one of the main reasons behind Spurs' trophy drought, according to the in-form forward

Son Heung-min says Tottenham deserve a trophy and have been "unlucky" in their pursuit of silverware.

Tottenham have finished in the top three of the Premier League three years in a row and were runners-up to Chelsea in 2016-17.

The club's last trophy was the EFL Cup in 2007-08, with Mauricio Pochettino criticised for a lack of trophies despite Spurs making great strides under his leadership.

And South Korea international Son says Spurs are happy to go under the radar in the title race despite leapfrogging champions Manchester City to sit in second spot behind leaders Liverpool.

"We are just a bit unlucky for me, to be honest," Son, who has hit seven goals in his last seven Premier League games, said to Sky Sports.

"We are close all the time. People are thinking, 'Ah, it's Spurs', but we believe, always this team believes in the title, but sometimes you just have to have luck, with a long season.

"We can win, we deserve to win. The players deserve to win something. Of course the pressure is going to be big [to win a title] but we have to just enjoy and bring positive energy, this is the most important.

"We are second in the table but still actually no one speaks about us, they talk about Man City and Liverpool. We are going our own way, it doesn't matter. People talking about us or not, it doesn't matter, we are just focusing on ourselves. We are going our way, and it's a positive way.

"Football is about surprise. People never talk about Man City, they are going to lose, but they lost two in a row. That's football. The season is long - if we keep on picking up points we'll see what happens at the end of the season."

Son has delayed linking up with South Korea for the Asian Cup to remain available for Tottenham, who have won five straight league games, over the busy festive period.

He will be free to face Manchester United in the Premier League on January 13 before heading to host nation United Arab Emirates for Korea's last Group C game against China.