United States to host expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025 featuring likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid & Man City, FIFA confirms

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA has confirmed that the next iteration of the Club World Cup will take place in the USA and will feature an expanded 32-team field. The tournament has previously been contested by seven teams - the winners of the six continental competitions and the national champions of the hosts - but it has now been hugely expanded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Per Rob Harris, of Sky News, the 2025 edition of the tournament will feature 12 European teams in total, including the winners of the Champions League from 2021 to 2024, meaning Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City will all be involved. Eight more European clubs will be added via their own rankings.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, said: “The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament."

WHAT NEXT? The Club World Cup will return in December and will take place in Saudi Arabia.