Umotong goal rescues Lewes from Charlton Athletic defeat

With the visitors inching closer to another defeat, the Nigerian put up a fine performance to hand her side a crucial equaliser

Ini Umotong scored the only goal as Lewes earned a 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic in Sunday's FA Women's Championship fixture.

The 27-year-old striker has continued to excel for the English outfit this season since joining in January after parting ways with Vaxjo.

Having broken her duck with a brace against London City Lionesses, she continued their fine form as she was handed her third start for the Rockettes and went on to rescue her side.

Following a 3-2 defeat at home to Lionesses, Lewes were eager to bounce back to winning ways but only managed to hold their hosts to a scoreless draw in the first half of the encounter.

To the shock of the visitors, Jessica King gave the hosts the lead after just four minutes of action in the second half at The Oakwood.

Lewes, however, did not wait for too long to get a response as Umotong found the crucial equaliser in the 53rd minute.

Nigeria's Umotong lasted the duration for Lewes and has now scored three goals in four games this season.

This result saw Lewes remain in the ninth position on the table with 11 points from 14 matches and they will hope to bounce back to winning ways against Blackburn Rovers on March 14.