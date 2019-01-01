Ukraine players are impressed with their fans ahead of Nigeria friendly – Yarmolenko

The Yellow and Blue forward has given the Super Eagles a warning ahead of their friendly game at Dnipro Arena

winger Andriy Yarmolenko has stated his side will go all out against when they meet in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Andriy Shevchenko’s men defeated Lithuania 3-0 in Saturday’s European Championship qualifying game at LFF Stadium, Vilnius.

The forward, who is banking on the support of their fans, is hoping his side can maintain their performances when they slug it out with the three-time Africa champions in Dnipro.

“Before the match [vs Lithuania], when we were going to the stadium, we saw how many of our fans were on the streets,” Yarmolenko told the FFU website.

Article continues below

“They were even more surprised when they went out to work out and saw how many were in the stands. Thanks again to them.

“I am sure that we will play with full force against Nigeria in the Dnieper as we will be supported by the fans.”

This will be the first game for the Super Eagles since finishing third at the 2019 in .