UK & Republic of Ireland pull out of 2030 World Cup race but confirm Euro 2028 bid

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland have pulled out of the race to host the 2030 World Cup while confirming plans to submit an official bid for Euro 2028 rights.

The FIFA council are set to examine proposals for 2030 World Cup hosting duties at a meeting of the congress on 31 March, which will see all 211 members cast votes.

England only received two votes when bidding for the 2018 tournament back in 2010, and have decided against submitting a fresh offer in favour of joining forces with the other three UK nations and ROI to stage the European Championship in six years time.

What's been said?

The Football Association of Ireland have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: "Following an extensive feasibility study, which assessed the potential opportunities in international football, the football associations of the Republic of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third-largest sports event in the world.

Article continues below

"The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments. On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"Hosting a UEFA EURO offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner."