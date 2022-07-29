Udinese vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Blues’ final pre-season outing ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign will see them take on Serie A opposition

Chelsea will wrap up their preparations for the new Premier League season when making a trip to Italy to face Udinese. The Blues experienced a mixed bag of results during a tour of the United States, with that trip ending in a 4-0 Florida Cup defeat to Arsenal, but they are now back in Europe and counting down the days to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The same is true for their final pre-season opponents, as they ready themselves for Serie A's opening day, and GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right up to date with goings on at the Dacia Arena.

Udinese vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game Udinese vs Chelsea Date July 29, 2022 Kick-off 8pm BST / 3pm ET

How to watch Udinese vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

The game will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, but it will be available to stream live through the 5th Stand App and on chelseafc.com

TV channel Online stream N/A 5th Stand App / chelseafc.com

Udinese team news

Simone Pafundi started Udinese’s last friendly against Pafos and may get the chance to see more minutes against the Premier League heavyweights despite only turning 16 in March.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 international James Abankwah could also get more game time in defence, while Roberto Pereyra is expected to line up in midfield.

Isaac Success and Beto are among those pushing for starts in attacking berths, with coach Andrea Sottil set to shuffle his pack ahead of his side’s last friendly outing of the summer.

Chelsea team news

N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are in line for their first outings of pre-season having been prevented from travelling to North America due to their Covid-19 vaccination status.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ross Barkley are fitness doubts, as questions are asked of their respective futures at Stamford Bridge, but Armando Broja could see some action despite generating plenty of exit talk himself.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also find themselves at the centre of transfer speculation, but Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic are raring to go and Kalidou Koulibaly will be looking to make his first start for the Blues.