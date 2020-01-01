Uchenna Kanu on 'transitioning from the USA' to Sevilla

The US college graduate is beginning her professional football career in Europe as she adjusts to life in the Spanish city

Uchenna Kanu has revealed she is enjoying the start of her professional career as she continues to settle into life at .

The international is in her first season at Sevilla having joined this January after completing her four-year college studies in the USA, where she emerged as the all-time top-scorer with 157 goals.

She arrived with a reputation as one of Africa’s brightest young prospects after starring in Nigeria's triumph at the Wafu Women's Cup, scoring 10 goals before her Women's World Cup debut in 2019.

Things haven’t always gone to plan for the 22-year-old, though, as she adjusts to life in a new country with new team-mates and in a new position during the cancellation due to the global health crisis.

"I am in Sevilla right now and I am trying my best to stay safe and stay fit as well," Kanu told Goal with LaLiga.

"It’s sad that the situation is like this but I believing in God that everything will be sorted as soon as possible.

"I’m doing well, I've my teammates and everyone is helping each other to get through this moment. To start with language, it’s not good and I’ve been struggling with it.

"Thanks to God, I have a few people who came from America and speak English on the team, and a few of my coaches as well. They try to help me understand better.

"Currently, I am taking Spanish language class, my club provided me with that and with everything else I think I like it here in . I like my team, teammates, coaches and the training sessions have been pretty cool."

Before her move to Spain, she featured in four matches at the Women's World Cup last year, with Nigeria, having represented the country at the U17 and U20 Women's World Cup tournaments.

In her quest for a full-time professional stint, the Nigerian has left the United States after her graduation with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Management to join Cristian Toro's ladies.

Since her debut against , Kanu has featured in six matches in all competitions for Sevilla, helping the outfit to the Women's Cup semi-finals before the halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The striker, who is launching her career in Spain admits she is unhappy not scoring a goal yet but is keen to improve with time and deliver many goals in the 2020-21 Primera Iberdrola season.

"Transitioning from the US is different, obviously, playing for a college in the US is not the same as playing professionally," she continued.

"There is a lot of hard work, more professionalism, a lot of challenge and seriousness. Most of the time, players don’t take it seriously as they don’t want to play pro but just want to play in college and have fun.

"It’s been good for me here. I feel like I’m beating myself for the fact that I haven’t scored. However, I have been having some positive comments from people about my performances and contribution to the team.

"I am planning on making it better next season and correct all my wrongs this season and get better. Try to score goals and help my team more because I felt like I should have scored a lot of goals - like four goals in six games but that hasn’t happened.

"I feel next season will be a lot better with all I’ve experienced and I’m up for the challenge and have high hopes that everything is going to be better and I’m ready to give it my all next season."