Uchenna Kanu at the double as Linkopings see off Umea

The Nigeria international found the back of the net twice to inspire Olof Unogard's team to a comfortable victory at home

Uchenna Kanu scored a brace to help Linkopings secure a 3-0 victory over Umea in Saturday's Swedish Damallsvenskan game.

The 23-year-old has continued to show what she is capable of since teaming up with Olof Unogard's side this July.

Kanu, who has made 13 league appearances for the Swedish outfit so far, again shone against Umea, inspiring them to victory.

The international fired the hosts ahead of the top-flight newcomers with a brilliant finish after 21 minutes into the encounter.

Jasmin Nejati added salt to the injury of the visitors as she mistakenly turned the ball into her own net to gift Linkopings the second goal of the match in the 30th minute.

Despite a two-goal lead, Unogard's side continued to search for more goals after the restart and they were rewarded with the third when Kanu bagged her brace seven minutes from time.

Kanu was in action for 88 minutes for Linkopings before being replaced by compatriot Ebere Orji and has now scored seven goals in 14 outings.

The victory takes Linkopings to third on the log with 26 points from 14 matches and they will hope to continue their form at home against fifth-placed Vittsjo on September 13.