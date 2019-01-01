Uche Agbo: Confident Sporting Braga midfielder hails his experiences in Spain and Belgium

The Nigeria international has promised to use his experience gathered in Spain and Belgium to help the Archbishops

Uche Agbo has vowed to ‘give everything’ to help his new Portuguese club Braga flourish in the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old striker arrived at Estadio Municipal de Braga from Standard Liege on a season-long loan this month.

In the 2017-2018 season, the international won the Belgian Cup with the Stade Maurice Dufrasne outfit.

Besides his exploits in , the forward has also played in with Granada and .

Agbo has promised to help the Archbishops, who are campaigning in the Primeira Liga and the this term.

“I have had a good career and things have gone well. I played for several years in Spain and two seasons ago, with Sa Pinto, I won the Belgian Cup with Standard Liege,” Agbo told the club website.

“The experience gained over the years in Spain and Belgium gives me confidence in this experience at SC Braga. Playing here is a big step for me and I will give everything for the team.

“Last season I played in the Europa League for Standard Liege. It was a good experience, although we didn't go through the group stage. Now I'm here to play this competition for SC Braga.

“I can't wait for the premiere. I'm here to give my best for SC Braga."

Agbo will hope to make his first appearance for Braga in their league game against Vitoria Setubal on Friday, September 13.

Thereafter, he will look to help Ricardo Sa Pinto's men get the better of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Europa League game on September 19.