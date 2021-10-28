"UBISOFT" Reveals plans for "RIDERS REPUBLIC" year1 content

Ubisoft revealed the roadmap for the first year of post-launch content for "Riders Republic" which includes free seasonal content and exclusive content for Year 1 Pass owners.

Riders Republic Year 1 content will feature four different seasons with unique themes:

It starts on day one with the Grand Opening Pre-Season. Players are invited to the Riders Republic launch celebration to play several multiplayer modes – Mass Race, Tricks Battle, Free for All and Versus – and unlock exclusive rewards through weekly challenges. Year 1 Pass owners will be able to explore the map with 2 pairs of Exotic Kits: The Rocket Bike and the Rocket Skis. Those new toys will allow players to revisit the game at high speed and create their own journey & stunts.

In Season One, winter comes to the Republic. The Winter Bash will introduce a seasonal progression where players can unlock content & reward by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events and special activities. Additionally, Year 1 Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits coming with exclusive skin & content as well as an exclusive legendary cosmetic bundle to ride with style.

For Season Two, it’s Showdown time with the addition of the epic Showdown Multiplayer Mode, an explosive 6v6 confrontation played in wild arenas. Players will jump into arenas with their team to collect and bank more gems than the opposite team. Year 1 Pass owners will get ace additional exotic kits coming with exclusive skin & content

Season Three will bring the BMX Sport Add-on to the Republic alongside BMX dedicated arenas as well as fresh playgrounds and events to discover. Exclusively for Year 1 Pass owners, the BMX Season will also bring the brand-new BMX career with new sponsors and events as well as a legendary cosmetic bundle,

Additionally, Year 1 Pass gives exclusive Day 1 access to the Rocket Skis and Rocket Bike exotic kits and a 7-day early access to all other exotic kits and the BMX sports add-on.

Riders Republic, the new massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground, will launch October 28th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5*, Stadia, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna*.

The Year 1 Pass content can either be bought as a standalone or through pre-ordering the Gold and Ultimate Editions*** that contain:

Gold Edition includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass including eight exotic kits that allow players to modify gameplay in the form of gear upgrades throughout the year; the BMX Sport Add-on and exclusive content added after launch. The Rocket Bike and Rocket Ski exotic kits will be available at launch.

Ultimate Edition includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass as well as four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon and Skull’n Style. Players will also enjoy 20 helicopter tickets to reach their favorite in-game summits faster than ever.

Players who pre-order Riders Republic will receive the Bunny Pack*** including a cute custom bunny outfit, an additional blue bunny head and rainbow snowboard paint.

