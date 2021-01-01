UAE Arabian Gulf League: Title race heats up as Bani Yas pick up crucial win, Al Jazira and Sharjah drop points

Milos Kosanovic earned an important point for Al Jazira with a last gasp goal...

The race for the UAE Arabian Gulf League title got more intense with Al Jazira drawing with Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah FC losing to Al Nasr, while Bani Yas picking up three points against Al Ittihad Kalba.

Milos Kosanovic's late goal ensured that the league leaders did not walk away empty-handed as the match ended in a 1-1 draw when they hosted Al Ahli at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on matchday 19 of the Arabian Gulf League.

The visitors had their noses in front at the hour mark when Brazilian midfielder Carlos Eduardo scored at the end of a brilliant team move. Al Jazira threw caution to the wind after conceding and their persistence finally paid off deep into injury time when their lanky Serbian centreback equalised.

Meanwhile, Bani Yas moved to the second spot in the league table with 39 points courtesy of a comfortable 2-0 win over Ittihad Kalba. It was an eventful second half which saw two goals and a red card to Mohammed Sabeel of Ittihad Kalba.

Daniel Isaila's men made the most of the numerical advantage and scored the first goal in the 74th minute, through Gaston Suarez who pulled off a brilliant header. Within five minutes, they scored the insurance goal when Nicolas Gimenez's piledriver beat the keeper and rippled the net.

On the other hand, Sharjah's dismal form continued as they lost 2-1 to Al Nasr on Sunday at the Al Maktoum Stadium. They were winless in AGL in February and now have made a disappointing start to March which push them to third place in the league table with 37 points four behind table-toppers Al Jazira.

Al Nasr were dominating proceedings right from the first whistle and their efforts bore fruits when they broke the deadlock just at the nick of half time. Toze's freekick rattled the crossbar but an alert Sebastian Tagliabue tapped home the rebound to score the opener.

In the second-half, Saif Rashid erased the deficit but their joys were cut short when Tagliabue scored his second of the night to restore Al Nasr's lead. The veteran player latched on to a well-measured cross from Ryan Mendes and made no mistake to score his seventh goal of the season.