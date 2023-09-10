U.S. investment firm 777 Partners close to completing Everton takeover after resuming talks with Farhad Moshiri

U.S. investment firm 777 Partners are reportedly set to complete a full takeover of Everton after resuming talks with Farhad Moshiri.

777 partners set to complete full takeover of Everton

Farhad Moshiri in talks to sell the club

Everton 18th in the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Moshiri, who currently owns a 94 per cent stake in Everton, is close to agreeing on a deal where full ownership of the club will be passed on to 777 Partners, according to Sky Sports. The Miami-based firm resumed talks with Moshiri after New York group MSP Sports Capital ended its exclusivity agreement with the Everton owner last month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 777 Partners currently have several European clubs in their portfolio, including Sevilla, Hertha Berlin and Standard Liege. Should the sale of Everton go through as expected, 777 Partners will have to meet all Premier League requirements before being formally confirmed as the club's new owners, which could take several months.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

Supplied

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Toffees are languishing down in 18th in the Premier League table four games into the 2023-24 season, having only picked up one point from a possible 12. Supporters have been outspoken in their criticism of Moshiri's ownership in recent years, despite him investing more than £750m into the club since 2016.