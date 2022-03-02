'Typical Tottenham!' - Spurs blasted after FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough

Alan Shearer blasted a "typical Tottenham" result as he called Spurs "flaky" after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Spurs were stunned by the Championship club, with a 117th-minute strike from 19-year-old Josh Coburn ending their trophy hopes.

Tottenham's elimination led to heavy criticism from Shearer, who said they deserved to go out.

What was said?

"This was no fluke," Shearer said on the BBC. "Spurs were so flaky, typical Tottenham.

"They were the better team from start to finish. They were first to every tackle, they created chances, and had more energy.

"Certainly in extra-time, they made the better substitutions and Chris Wilder can be extremely proud of what his team has achieved tonight.

"What a night for Middlesbrough and their fans, he (Wilder) was up for it, the players were up for it, it's a shame the Tottenham players weren't up for it.

"Typical Tottenham, Middlesbrough thoroughly deserved to be in the quarter-finals."

Conte's carrot and stick

Spurs boss Antonio Conte used the analogy of the carrot and stick to describe his disciplinary approach to the squad, outlining how he sometimes takes a positive angle and other times is harsh.

"The coach sometimes has to use the carrot, sometimes the stick," he said. "After Burnley, maybe it was the stick and we won. After Leeds the carrot, and we lost! The coach has to always find the best solution, not because you're upset and disappointed."

