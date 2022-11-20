'He leads by his actions and his words' - Tyler Adams named USMNT captain for 2022 World Cup

Gregg Berhalter has named Tyler Adams as the USMNT's captain for the World Cup following a player vote for the armband.

Leeds' Adams will lead USMNT

Players voted for captain, Adams won

Has captain side nine times under Berhalter

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams has been handed the USMNT captain's armband for the 2022 World Cup. The midfielder has had an impressive season at Leeds United so far and is set to lead his nation into their first World Cup since 2014.

WHAT THEY SAID: Berhalter told reporters: "For the last three and a half years, we've been working with a Leadership Council, and we're very open and we asked them: 'hey, what do you guys want to do for the World Cup?' And they thought it'd be better to have a captain named for the World Cup. We're proud to announce Tyler's the captain. We think he's great. Leadership capabilities. And he leads by his actions and his words so we're proud to have him as a captain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT previously did not have a permanent captain, with manager Berhalter giving several players the armband in qualifying. The players voted for who they wanted to lead the squad, with Adams coming out on top ahead of players like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Adams is the last captain to be named for this year's World Cup, with many nations having a skipper in place already. Within their group, England and Wales have pretty permanent features in the shape of Harry Kane and Gareth Bale leading their teams.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Berhalter's side kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Wales on Monday before facing England on November 25 (Black Friday).