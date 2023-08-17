A Tyler Adams transfer war! Furious Leeds claim £20m release clause in USMNT star's contract has EXPIRED & that Bournemouth's bid wasn't valid

Leeds United have reportedly told Bournemouth that Tyler Adams' £20 million ($25m) release clause has expired and thus their bid is not valid.

Bournemouth claim to have activated release clause

Leeds claim that had expired prior to bid coming in

USMNT star stuck in limbo

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cherries believe that they met the USMNT star's release clause on Monday when they submitted a formal bid of £20m. Indeed, it's been reported that there was a time limit attached to that relegation clause, which initially became active after Leeds' relegation to the Championship.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Athletic, Bournemouth's bid was made before the clause expired. However, Leeds remain adamant that the Premier League club failed to trigger the clause and now insist that it has expired. Bournemouth are yet to agree to personal terms with Adams, whose future now remains up in the air.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's been a tough summer for Adams, with the 24-year-old remaining keen to return to the Premier League but having seen a move to Chelsea collapse at the last minute - with the Blues instead having focused on signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton. This was even after the USMNT midfielder had completed his medical in west London, with him now left in a state of limbo.

WHAT NEXT? Adams is currently nursing a hamstring injury that he suffered in March and could take a couple of more months to get match fit. It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth will continue to pursue Adams in light of Leeds' insistence that they hadn't triggered his release clause.