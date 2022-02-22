'Pulisic just a menace' - USMNT star scores in standout performance for Chelsea in Champions League

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic received extensive praise on social media for his standout Champions League display against Lille on Tuesday as he scored the Blues' second goal to cap a strong night.

The United States men's national team player was used as a forward by manager Thomas Tuchel rather than the wing-back role he has often been deployed in this year.

In his natural position, Pulisic has thrived against French opponents, regularly breaking at pace through the midfield before delivering a 63rd-minute goal in a 2-0 victory.

Twitter reacts to Pulsic's performance

Pulisic just a menace out there. Deserved a goal! — Evan Onstot (@KOCOEvan) February 22, 2022

Pulisic has had a nearly perfect game today. — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) February 22, 2022

It's almost like Christian Pulisic is good when he plays his actual position. What a concept! — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) February 22, 2022

Pulisic may be back — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) February 22, 2022

Pulisic balling today. What happens when he plays in his preferred position. — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 22, 2022

Pulisic scores second Chelsea goal

Christian Pulisic bags Chelsea's second vs Lille 🎯



A brilliant charging run from N'Golo Kante to set it up!#UCL pic.twitter.com/9umdIrHc6q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2022

THE RUN FROM N’GOLO KANTE.



THE FINISH FROM CHRISTIAN PULISIC. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VA8Mgf1Vqa — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022

