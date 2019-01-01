Twitter reacts as Southern African legend Grobbelaar's juju lifts Liverpool title curse

The former Reds great revealed a few surprising secrets live on television which may impact the Premier League in England

are 10 points clear of second-placed in the Premier League title race on Sunday.

With 17 points behind before facing on Sunday evening, Liverpool fans are counting their chickens already.

However South African born goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar is taking all the credit for Liverpool "already winning" the title in December 2019, that is unless there's a monumental failure for the Reds in the second half of the season.

Grobbelaar explains how there was juju at Anfield as Liverpool failed to win the title for three decades. Surprisingly, the former Zimbabwean international was able to lift the juju by peeing on the goalposts during an exhibition match this year, just in time for the new season.

That seemed to have done the trick, and Twitter naturally reacts to Grobbelaar's persistent efforts.

In the same vein, the former SuperSport United coach also reveals why Jurgen Klopp is the reincarnation of Bill Shankly, and how John Barnes wore a controversial outfit to a Christmas party.

'Klopp is Shankly reincarnated in a German body' - Grobbelaar pays glowing tribute to Liverpool boss https://t.co/6eMkV26Xxf pic.twitter.com/6vWGAtJk7O — Goal (@GoalcomSA) December 14, 2019

Bruce Grobbelaar claimed that Liverpool was cursed and peed on the goalposts to try and remove the curse. Clearly, Spurs need a similarly insane and well hydrated former goalie to fix whatever is wrong with them. — Dantzler Smith (@DantzlerSmith) October 5, 2019

Heard Grobbelaar came and peed on our goalposts at Anfield for luck 😬😬 — liverpool blood ❤️ (@SnowHalliburton) December 14, 2019

Now that Grobbelaar has finally peed on the anfield goalposts you know we are winning the league. It's finally done https://t.co/TWCkZKC9ET — eric darko (@3ric20) December 14, 2019

Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar says the Reds' title curse has been lifted because he's peed on the Anfield goalposts. The former Warriors GK claims a witch doctor cursed Liverpool before his testimonial in 92' but he has broken that curse and Liverpool can now win the EPL #LFC pic.twitter.com/w5zzoeFBwL — Mr Tich (@Mr_Tich) December 15, 2019

FACT CHECK: Bruce Grobbelaar’s recent assertion that Jürgen Klopp is the reincarnation of Bill Shankly is factually incorrect, as Klopp was born in 1967 and Shankly died in 1981. Which means that Klopp must be the reincarnation of somebody else. — David Evans ★ (@skyblugutierrez) December 15, 2019

🤔 Bruce Grobbelaar says he has broken Liverpool's title curse by peeing on Anfield goalposts



Liverpool could have saved millions that they spent on the likes of Mane, Salah and Van Dijk if only they had called up Brucey to piss on the goalposts a bit earlier 😫🤣 pic.twitter.com/dx6IpPzIUT — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 15, 2019

Bruce Grobbelaar was born in the same city as me, in Durban so naturally he believes there was juju at Anfield & he set the record straight by peeing on the goalposts so Liverpool can finally win the title. The Zimbabwean GK believes it's working @LFC https://t.co/AKd2o1dBmt — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) December 15, 2019

Zim and Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar says he has broken the EPL side's league title curse by peeing on both goal posts at Anfield Stadium. Grobbelaar, was part of the squad that won the club's last league title in 1990, #witchcraft @LFC @Iam_H1 @nikkiinthestars @kvgroyalty pic.twitter.com/TWi7JAgq4u — E T (@ephraimtaguET) December 15, 2019

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPS Bruce Grobelaar has just explained that in the day John Barnes went to Liverpool fancy dress party in a White pointy hat... SILENCE IN BT SPORT STUDIO. — Joe McHugh (@videocelts) December 14, 2019

Brooooooo Bruce Grobelaar is a minefield for a broadcaster — Curly (@brendanarthur_h) December 14, 2019

So a witch doctor is the reason liverpool haven’t won the league all these years but now Grobelaar has sprayed piss on the goal posts thats the curse stopped😂 #BtSport — Jimmy Fergo (@JamesFerg9) December 14, 2019

"I was told I'd never be a footballer as long as I had a hole in my behind" 😂 Bruce Grobelaar outstanding on BT — Sandy Cheesecake (@sandycheesecake) December 14, 2019

Bruce Grobelaar on BT Sport right now. His stories are amazing — Michael (@JTheais) December 14, 2019

Listening to Bruce Grobelaar, the cheat, he's been up to some vudu tricks. City have been very unlucky with injuries you've got to say. Liverpool's record of one draw only , its difficult to see them even losing one match. — United best in UK (@VRoonaldo) December 14, 2019

Me gusta mucho esto de Grobelaar.



“He vivido 10 años en Canadá pero estoy de vuelta. Este club te atrae siempre de vuelta.



Klopp es Shankly reencarnado. ¿Qué hizo Shankly cuando llegó a Liverpool? Ir al pub a tomar unas pintas con los fans. ¿Qué hizo Klopp? Lo mismo”. https://t.co/rsC0A7526V — Ilie Oleart (@Ilie_Oleart) December 15, 2019